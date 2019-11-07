Animalia sculptures now on display at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild Gallery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minneapolis artist Kyle Fokken will have his Animalia sculptures displayed at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild Gallery in Mankato.
Fokken’s sculptures are crafted in a vintage toy and folk art aesthetic as a way to talk about the passing down of cultural values from one generation to the next.
The Animalia exhibit, which is sponsored by Meyer & Norland Financial Group, will be on display at the Emy Frentz Arts Guild Gallery from Nov. 1 to Nov. 24.
There will be a closing reception from 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 24 that will give attendees the opportunity to meet the artist. The closing reception is free and open to the public.
The Emy Frentz Arts Guild Gallery is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.
This exhibition is made possible through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, via a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Culture Heritage Fund.
