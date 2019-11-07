Blue Earth County Historical Society celebrates 118 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jessica Potter with the Blue Earth County Historical Society joined KEYC News 12 Midday to share some historical photos of the organization, and to talk about their 118 year anniversary.
They will be hosting an Anniversary Open House from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Another upcoming event is Give to the Max Day hosted by GiveMN. By donating you are automatically entered into a prize drawing, with the prize being an extra donation made to the program.
For more information on upcoming events, visit their website.
