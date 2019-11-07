Cara Bishop True Real Estate Team spends day feeding farmers

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Cara Bishop Team with True Real Estate didn’t let some snow stop them from delivering hot meals to farmers in the field in an effort to thank the hand that feeds them.
This is the third year the Cara Bishop True Real Estate Team has provided farmers with hot meals during the busiest times of the year.
“We do it twice a year, once during planting season and then at harvest also, which this year we’ve had about three different dates set for harvest and it’s been kind of pushed back and forth due to the weather,” said Cara Bishop, True Real Estate Realtor, broker associate.
A little snow wasn’t stopping the Cara Bishop Team.
“And we said we’re still going out, so we did have a couple cancels, but we also had a couple extra guys saying ‘we are in the fields and we’re hungry, so please bring us some hot meals’,” said Bishop.
The team came through just in the nick of time.
“It’s awesome because I was just planning to figure out how I was going to feed myself this noon, ta-da, I get a phone call and it’s on its way,” said dairy and crop farmer Steve Sjostrom.
The team was happy to show support for local farmers with a home-cooked meal.
“We all grew up either a farmer’s daughter or some kind of affiliation where our dads would leave at the crack of dawn and get home at midnight, working just endless hours in the field,” said Bishop.
The team made sure those working long hours felt appreciated.
“And we still drive by all these farms, we’re in farm country and I think that it’s just the gratitude at the end of the day when you’re sitting down having a hot meal with your family, you need to thank a farmer,” said Bishop.
