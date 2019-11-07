Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to host Military Appreciation Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will be hosting an event to show appreciation and recognize the sacrifices made by military service members and their families.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, located at 224 Lamm Street in Mankato.
All current and past military service members and their families are invited to explore museum exhibits and participate in hands-on activities.
All attendees will be able to participate in the festivities at no cost, as the museum has received support from an anonymous donor, Minnesota Mason Charities and Mankato Masonic Lodge No. 12.
