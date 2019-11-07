City of Mankato fills new Environmental Sustainability Coordinator role

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new position in the City of Mankato will work to make operations more sustainable.
The city has elevated Rick Baird to the position of Environmental Sustainability Coordinator.
The office creates a central hub for environmental sustainability initiatives, including community education, resource conservation and regulation enforcement.
Baird says water quality, renewable energy sources and energy conservation are topics on his mind as he heads into the role.
“It’s important that we find what our opportunities are and grow and just keep making the community more sustainable in all different areas.”
He says he also plans to work with recycling and compost efforts.
