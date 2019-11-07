Hanska man in custody after attempting to stab New Ulm man

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm Police Department (NUPD) reports that they were requested to respond to an attempted stabbing during the early hours on Wednesday morning.
Authorities report that they responded to 2526 South Bridge Street in New Ulm at approximately 12:27 a.m.
Upon arrival, authorities had learned that the suspect had fled the area.
The victim of the attempted stabbing was a 26-year-old man from New Ulm. The victim did not report any injuries and did not require any medical care.
After an investigation, NUPD officers located and confirmed that the suspect was at a residence in Hanska.
A search warrant for the residence was obtained and the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Emergency Response Unit assisted local law enforcement in the execution of the search warrant and arrest of the suspect.
The suspect, a 32-year-old man from Hanska, was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Brown County Jail.
The New Ulm Police Department was assisted by Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Emergency Response Unit and Allina Ambulance Service.
