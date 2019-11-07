Hometown Business Connection: Sign Pro

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Signs are all around us, telling us to stop or shop or learn more, inviting us in or keeping us out.
“It’s funny how you drive around and it’s like ‘we did that, we did that.' It’s fun a business,” Sign Pro General Manager Randy Anderson said.
Signs aren’t what they used to be, the industry has grown a lot since Chuck and Jo Guck Bailey bought a small company in 1993 and turned it into Sign Pro.
“Vinyl industry (was) just getting started when we got into it, and we have taken the company to all different levels since then, areas we never imagined we would be doing,” Sign Pro Founder and Owner Jo Guck Bailey said.
They still do vinyl, of course, but also digital signs, wrap vehicles and offer large format printing as the business has grown.
“I would ride my bike to the shop and hang out with dad,” said Ben Bailey.
Chuck and Jo Guck’s son, Ben, has also grown and changed, just as the business has.
“It annoys my wife when we go someplace and all I do is look up and wonder ‘how did they do that?’,” Ben Bailey said.
Just as signage can be a sign of changing times, the Baileys say the last 26 years have been about building community.
“Someone from the church comes in on Thursday and needs something for Sunday, we all pitch in and get it done,” explained Ben.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.