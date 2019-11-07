Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to Deliver Keynote Address at MNSU’s American Indian Night

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will deliver the keynote address during Minnesota State University, Mankato’s “American Indian Night” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom. (Source: Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan)
By Jake Rinehart | November 7, 2019 at 4:54 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 4:54 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will deliver the keynote address during Minnesota State University, Mankato’s “American Indian Night” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom.

Posted by American Indian Affairs at MSU, Mankato on Monday, October 21, 2019

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased by the public for an admissions fee of $10, however, only a limited quantity of tickets remain.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Megan Heutmaker by email at megan.heutmaker@mnsu.edu or by phone at (507) 389-5230.

The event will begin with a performance by the Bluedog Blue Band, followed by Flanagan’s address. Minnesota State Mankato’s 2019-2020 American Indian graduates will be recognized after Flanagan’s remarks.

