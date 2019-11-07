Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to Deliver Keynote Address at MNSU’s American Indian Night

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will deliver the keynote address during Minnesota State University, Mankato’s “American Indian Night” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, in the Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased by the public for an admissions fee of $10, however, only a limited quantity of tickets remain.
Tickets can be purchased by contacting Megan Heutmaker by email at megan.heutmaker@mnsu.edu or by phone at (507) 389-5230.
The event will begin with a performance by the Bluedog Blue Band, followed by Flanagan’s address. Minnesota State Mankato’s 2019-2020 American Indian graduates will be recognized after Flanagan’s remarks.
