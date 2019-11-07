MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Fairmont restructures its surgical services, cutting six jobs as a result.
Operation room hours will change effective January 2 of 2020 according to the health provider.
According to a press release, General surgery will remain four days a week from the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
C-Sections will continue to be available 24/7.
E-N-T surgeries will be referred to the Mankato campus beginning Jan. 2, 2020.
The change also means the loss of four nursing positions as well as one health unit coordinator and one sterile processing technician.
Mayo says the changes are a part of an ongoing evaluation, and the affected areas were determined to have low usage.
