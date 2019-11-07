MNSU’s College of Allied Health & Nursing offering free health, dental services to active, reserve, retired military members

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Departments within Minnesota State University, Mankato’s College of Allied Health and Nursing will be providing a variety of free services to active, reserve and retired members of the military during a “Health for Heroes” event from 1 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the university’s Clinical Sciences Building.
Services include:
- Free hearing screenings and brain injury resources. No appointment is necessary. This service will be provided by the Department of Speech, Hearing and Rehabilitation and School of Nursing.
- Free nutrition resources. No appointment is necessary. This service will be provided by the Department of Family Consumer Science.
- Free multiple health-related resources. No appointment is necessary. This service will be provided by the Department of Health Science.
- Free dental cleanings, dental exams, X-rays and fluoride treatments from 1 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m. Appointment is required. Call 507-389-2147 to schedule an appointment.
The university’s Clinical Sciences Building is located at 150 South Road in Mankato.
