MNSU’s College of Allied Health & Nursing offering free health, dental services to active, reserve, retired military members
By Jake Rinehart | November 7, 2019 at 4:19 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 4:19 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Departments within Minnesota State University, Mankato’s College of Allied Health and Nursing will be providing a variety of free services to active, reserve and retired members of the military during a “Health for Heroes” event from 1 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the university’s Clinical Sciences Building.

Services include:

  • Free hearing screenings and brain injury resources. No appointment is necessary. This service will be provided by the Department of Speech, Hearing and Rehabilitation and School of Nursing.
  • Free nutrition resources. No appointment is necessary. This service will be provided by the Department of Family Consumer Science.
  • Free multiple health-related resources. No appointment is necessary. This service will be provided by the Department of Health Science.
  • Free dental cleanings, dental exams, X-rays and fluoride treatments from 1 to 4 p.m. or 5 to 8 p.m. Appointment is required. Call 507-389-2147 to schedule an appointment.

The university’s Clinical Sciences Building is located at 150 South Road in Mankato.

