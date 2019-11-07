Prep Athlete: BEA’s Koby Nagel

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area football team hits the field for the Class AA state quarterfinals this weekend as the Buccaneers take on Minneapolis North.
One key to the Bucs’ success is senior Koby Nagel, who is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
It didn't take long for Blue Earth Area senior Koby Nagel to make an impact in the section championship game against Medford.
The star ripped off a big gain on the first play from scrimmage and later scored.
Then, Nagel went out on defense, recorded an interception leading to another BEA score.
Just like that, the Bucs were on their way to a 59–15 rout.
“It made the whole game kind of the high point our way,” said Koby Nagel, Prep Athlete of the Week.
That’s only a glimpse of what Nagel brought to this team all season long.
“He’s an excellent runner, got good vision, can catch the ball, he’s quick, elusive, and he’s tough. I think one of the best compliments I can give him is he doesn’t say a lot, he plays. All credit to him for what he does and the people up front that have done an excellent job blocking for him. I’ve been very happy with our team,” said Randy Kuechenmeister, BEA head coach.
“I worked hard in the offseason, but I have to give a lot of props to the offensive line, they’ve been doing great this year. They’re strong, young, and have a lot to learn,” said Nagel.
Nagel is playing well at the right time in the year with Blue Earth Area competing in the state tourney in a couple of days.
His leadership and dynamic play are why Koby Nagel is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
