MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Rice County Sheriff's Department warns of potential scammers imitating its staff.
The Sheriff’s Office says the scammers will claim you failed to show up to jury duty and need to pay a fine or bail to avoid arrest.
Scammers are reportedly using names of current or former staff as well as current judges.
The number that appears on Caller I-D is a valid non-emergency number but the callback number goes to one that is not, so it may appear authentic but it *is a hoax.
The Sheriff's Office says if it were a real situation, they would make an in-person visit and not over the phone.
If you receive one of these calls or have a missed call from the number, call the Sheriff’s Office to confirm if they have legitimate business with you.
