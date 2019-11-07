South Central College prepares for annual Fall Job Fair

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — South Central College will host its annual Fall Job Fair at its North Mankato Campus on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The job fair will provide attendees the opportunity to visit with prospective employers, network, apply for jobs and learn about career development strategies.
Approximately 60 employers participating in the Fall Job Fair. A full list of participating companies and organizations can be found by visiting South Central College’s website.
This event is open to the public at no cost, which includes parking.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.