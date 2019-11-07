Teen with autism helps produce fundraiser concert with Grammy award-winning artist Marc Cohn

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) — A teen with autism and his mom are aiming to change society’s views on autism.
Their latest effort, to produce a fundraising concert with a Grammy award-winning singer, which will be held at Chankaska Creek.
Meet Matteo Musso, an accomplished teen who has written several books and spoken at several events across the country.
He also hosts a show on YouTube called “Mondays With Matteo.”
“I want people to know that one doesn’t have to look at you to understand what you’re saying," he said.
Musso, who has autism, and his mom are producing a fundraising concert with singer Marc Cohn to raise money for the Creative Autism Solutions Team.
Musso first met Cohn after a concert two years ago and has been writing back and forth to him ever since.
“That was what he described to Marc and the guys on the stage. He described the beautiful synergy that they had making music together," Musso’s mother, Annette Musso, said.
After a recent meeting, Cohn agreed to hold a fundraising concert at Chankaska Creek on Nov. 17th.
The concert is from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in the Event Center.
“We’re going to have appetizers. Of course our wine and spirits will be available. Mark Cohn, intimate setting. It’s going to be a wonderful event," Mike Drash, a wine maker at Chankaska, said.
Musso hopes that through the concert and other efforts he can be a voice for those with autism and individuals with special needs.
“When Matteo was 11 and a half and he first started communicating with this letter board, that is the first thing that he said, is, ‘I want to be a voice of the silent ones,'" Annette said.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting Chankaska’s website.
