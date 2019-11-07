UMN Extension to host Fair Farm Rental Agreement workshop in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Landlords, farmers and agribusiness professionals are invited to attend a Fair Farm Rental Agreement workshop at 1:30 p.m. in the 3rd Floor Conference Room at the Blue Earth County Courthouse on Dec. 2.
The workshop will be hosted by David Bau and Nathan Hulinsky, Ag Business Management educators at the University of Minnesota Extension.
The workshop will provide several ways that landowners and farmers can negotiate a fair rental agreement that benefits both parties. Additional topics to be covered include local historic and projected farmland rental rate trends, current farmland values and sales and handouts that will help determine a fair rental agreement.
This event is free and open to the public.
