Vaping rises among teens, leading to addictions that can harm a developing brain

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dr. Katie Smentek from the Mankato Clinic joined KEYC News 12 to discuss vaping addiction in teens and the impact vaping can have on a developing brain.
Smentek says that a lot of teens are in denial about addiction, saying they won’t get addicted while studies show otherwise. Nicotine affects a developing brain much differently than an adult brain, causing long-term damage.
Smentek says a way for parents to discuss vaping addiction with their kids is to set up a doctor’s appointment and bring up the topic of vaping.
Nationwide, vaping continues to be on the rise among middle schoolers and high schoolers.
That's according to a report published in the journal of the American Medical Association.
Researchers found that almost 30 percent of high school students and over 10 percent of middle school students surveyed reported using e-cigarettes this year.
That's a rise from numbers released in previous years from the FDA and CDC.
However, the results show self-reported cigarette smoking among high school students has declined to a historic low.
With only about six percent of students saying they smoked cigarettes.
So far, there are more than 18 hundred reported cases of vaping-related lung injuries the country.
With 37 people dying in 24 states.
The White House is expected to make an announcement regarding e-cigarette use among youth in the coming days.
