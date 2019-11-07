VINE Faith in Action to host Grandparenting Through the Holidays presentation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action will be hosting a presentation called Grandparenting Through the Holidays from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the VINE Adult Community Center.
The presentation will offer ways families can handle stress during the holiday season and offer solutions to find common ground.
This will be an interactive program, meaning attendees are encouraged to ask questions and engage in the discussion.
This event is free for VINE members and open to the public for an admission fee of $5.
For more information or to register, visit vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5586.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 12.
