Annie presented by Merely Players on stage this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Julian McFarlane from the upcoming performance of Annie at Merely Players joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss their partners and sponsors for the show.
Merely Players has partnered with the Blue Earth County Humane Society, and Maya, a rescue from the shelter, was adopted thanks to the show.
The spotlight sponsor for the event is Jack McGowan.
Show dates are November 8-10, 15-17. There are just 30 tickets left. To order your tickets visit merelyplayers.com
