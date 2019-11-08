BEA takes on Minneapolis North in state quarterfinals

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area football team is returning to the Class AA tournament this year.
The Buccaneers will square off against Minneapolis North in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Sports Director Rob Clark takes a look back on the Bucs season.
After failing to win a playoff game a year ago, the Bucs are back in the state tournament for the second time in three years after winning the section 2AA crown. All that success started back with time put in during the offseason.
“We worked really hard in the offseason, had one of our guys playing that’s playing college football come in and help us with a workout program. A lot of guys showed up, and we wanted to make a deep run this year,” said Caelan Sanders, BEA senior.
“Playing at this time of year, you feel fortunate. Everyone has a goal to be playing in November. If you play in November, good things happen, and we feel fortunate to still be playing,” said Randy Kuechenmeister, BEA head coach.
BEA is one of the final eight teams in the state thanks in part to an offense that mixes it up.
“It’s extremely fun giving defenses different looks, coming up with new schemes throughout every different week trying to exploit their weakpoints, it’s really cool especially when they work during the game. It really pays off,” said Sanders.
“We’re trying to get some of our players the ball. It’s like every offense, a lot is window dressing, you try to find what works and base it off that. We want to get our playmakers the ball and allow them to do good things for us,” said Kuechenmeister.
In three of the last five years, the Bucs have advanced to this point in the season.
“Good players help, I think our players have played well, they’ve made plays and anytime you have kids that make plays, you have a chance. We’ve been fortunate,” said Kuechenmeister.
BEA takes the field for the state quarterfinals Saturday at 5:00 at Kasson–Mantorville.
