Co-owner of The Refinery Boutique starting lifestyle magazine

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The co-owner of a chain of boutiques is launching a lifestyle magazine.
Ashleigh Moelter co-owns The Refinery, a boutique with locations in Mankato, St. Peter and Minneapolis.
The magazine, Refine and Unwind, will feature everything from fashion to food and skincare to marriage.
Moelter said her business is about building a brand that includes the boutique and the Refinery House in St. Peter, an occasional shop containing home décor.
The magazine will have new editions four times a year and is another piece of the puzzle that is the Refinery brand.
“The magazine is about how do we connect all these women that we’ve met, how do we share their stories that they’ve shared with us, how do we do things that just bring the brand together as a whole and getting people to see the impact of another person’s story,” said Moelter.
The magazine is slated to be released in a few weeks to celebrate The Refinery’s four-year anniversary.
