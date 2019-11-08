DEVELOPING: Jurors deliberating fate of man charged with killing wife, stepdaughter

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — The jury is now deliberating the case a St. James native accused of killing his wife and stepdaughter.
Scott Engelbrecht is facing two counts of 1st Degree Murder, two counts of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in the 2nd degree for the killings of wife 67-year-old Joyce Ann Engelbrecht and stepdaughter 43-year-old Rachel Elaine Linder in June 2018.
The defense rested Thursday after Engelbrecht took the stand to claim that Linder had shot her own mother and that he had accidentally shot Rachel as he chased after her.
The defense also called upon Michael Cowell, an inmate at the Brown County Jail, to testify Thursday. Cowell’s testimony cast doubt on the testimony of prosecution witness David Uhde.
Uhde, who shared a cell with Engelbrecht, told the jury that Engelbrecht had admitted to the crimes.
After hearing closing arguments, the jury got the case.
A verdict has not yet been reached at the time of publication.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.