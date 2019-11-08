Families invited to interact with live animals at Family Nature Night

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KEYC) — The Dickinson County Nature Center has announced that the next Family Nature Night will feature six stations with live animals that families can learn about and interact with.
The next Family Nature Night will be hosted at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Dickinson County Nature Center, located at 22785 Nature Center Road in Okoboji.
“I am most looking forward to offering our visitors an opportunity to interact with our animal ambassadors,” said Bryanna Kuhlman, environmental education coordinator. “Most often, our animals can only be viewed in their enclosures, but for this one night, most of our animals will be out of their enclosures so people can get a closer look.
Space is limited for this event, so those interested in participating should make a reservation by calling (712) 336-6352.
For more information about Family Nature Night or the Dickinson County Nature Center, visit www.dickinsoncountynaturecentrer.com.
