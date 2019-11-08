Final 2 Iowa K-Mart stores to close

ALGONA, Iowa (KEYC) - It’s the end of the Blue Light special in Iowa as the remaining two stores in the state are closing their doors.
A representative from Sears Holdings, Kmart’s parent company, confirms the last two stores in Algona and Charles City will close in February.
Since 2010, nearly 1,000 Kmart stores across the country have been closed. Back in October, Sears Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
There are three remaining K-Mart stores in Minnesota that are not impacted by the latest round of closing, one in Minneapolis, one in St. Paul and one in International Falls.
You may recall Mankato’s K-Mart Store closed in 2002, followed by Fairmont’s a few years later with the New Ulm location closing in 2012.
