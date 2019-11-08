Hunters get ready for Deer firearms Opener with Orange Friday at Fleet Farm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a big weekend for hunters as Minnesota holds its annual firearms deer opener.
Hundreds filed into Fleet Farm for this morning’s Orange Friday sale.
Through next Sunday, nearly 500,000 hunters will be out in the open air looking for deer with shotguns and rifles.
Last year, numbers were slightly down from the 2017 firearms season, but an average of one in three licensed hunters were able to harvest a deer according to the DNR's 2018 harvest report.
Meanwhile the DNR looks to curb the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal neurological condition that has been documented across the state.
Governor Walz will be celebrating the kickoff weekend in Fergus Falls for the 17th annual Governor’s deer hunt.
