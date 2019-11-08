Hy-Vee to host Veterans Day breakfast at all locations

Hy-Vee to host Veterans Day breakfast at all locations
Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Thursday that all Hy-Vee locations will host an annual Veterans Day breakfasts with a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military members. (Source: Associated Press)
By Jake Rinehart | November 7, 2019 at 8:13 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 8:13 PM

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Thursday that all Hy-Vee locations will host an annual Veterans Day breakfasts with a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military members.

During the event, Hy-Vee and Hallmark will also offer free cards to customers with the opportunity to express their appreciation to current men and women serving overseas.

Honoring Veterans - Company - Hy-Vee - Your employee-owned grocery store

We Honor Heroes We are committed to supporting veterans’ service organizations through a variety of programs such as Honor Flights, annual Veterans Day breakfasts, Hy-Vee Round Up, and participation in programs such as the U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

Hy-Vee has partnered with the nonprofit organization A Million Thanks and has set a goal of sending 100,000 cards.

Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato will host its Veterans Day breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.