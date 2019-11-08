Hy-Vee to host Veterans Day breakfast at all locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Thursday that all Hy-Vee locations will host an annual Veterans Day breakfasts with a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military members.
During the event, Hy-Vee and Hallmark will also offer free cards to customers with the opportunity to express their appreciation to current men and women serving overseas.
Hy-Vee has partnered with the nonprofit organization A Million Thanks and has set a goal of sending 100,000 cards.
Hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato will host its Veterans Day breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.