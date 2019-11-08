Man has close call when leg became pinned in the head of a combine

HECTOR, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Renville County report that a man had been trapped in a corn head while harvesting a field in Hector Township on Wednesday.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office said that 28-year-old Benjamin Beadell and others were working near the running corn head of a stationary combine when Beadell’s leg became pinned in the head by the gathering chains.
A slip clutch on the head then engaged, preventing Beadell from being pulled further into the mechanism.
Beadell was freed from the machine and was treated at the scene by Hector Ambulance Service personnel.
Following treatment at the scene, Beadell was flown to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale by a North Air Care helicopter.
Beadell’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Hector Ambulance Service, Hector Fire and Rescue and North Air Care.
