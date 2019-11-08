Mankato West to perform ‘Willie Wonka’ for fall play

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato West High School has announced the performance dates for Leslie Bircusse and Timothy Allen McDonald’s “Willy Wonka.”
The show is currently scheduled to have four showings at Mankato West High School, located at 1351 South Riverfront Drive.
Performances have been scheduled for:
- 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14
- 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15
- MATINEE: 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16
- 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 16
Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for students.
Tickets will be available one hour prior to the performance.
Anyone aged 62 or older who lives within the Mankato Area Public School District can attend at no cost by showing their VIP Gold.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.