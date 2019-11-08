McDonalds Happy Meal turns 40

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News 12 This Morning takes a look at classic McDonalds Happy Meal Toys for its 40th Anniversary.
Blasts from the past return to McDonald’s Happy Meals. Starting Friday, you’ll find some of the burger chain’s most popular past prizes inside the meal boxes.
Look for the cowboy McNugget from 1988, the 1995 Hamburglar, and the “Space Jam” Bugs Bunny from 1996.
They're among 15 returning happy meal toys available globally, with two extra Disney exclusives for the U.S.
They’re available through November 11th.
