Minnesota State Patrol urges drivers to be cautious while traveling in winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The cold is here, we’ve received snow and winter is upon us.
With that, all of us around the area will have to change into our winter mode when it comes to driving.
Even though there are fewer fatalities with crashes in the winter, there are far more of them.
In the past five years, officers in Minnesota reported snowy or icy road conditions in nearly 80,000 crashes.
These crashes resulted in 214 traffic deaths and nearly 21,000 injuries.
“It’s important that if you do become stranded or go in the ditch, stay in your vehicle. We want motorists to stay in their vehicle, so they don’t get hit by another vehicle. Just stay in your vehicle and call 911, let us know your location and we’ll send a tow truck to your location and we will get you out as soon as possible,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said.
Christianson also said to watch your speed, scrape off your windows and always have your lights on if any snow is in the area.
