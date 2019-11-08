MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mikayla from BENCHS joins KEYC News 12 This Midday to show off this week’s Pick of the Litter, Caramel!
Caramel is about 10 weeks old, and has eleven other siblings at the shelter. The puppies are all different colors and possible a shepherd mix.
Caramel and her siblings will be at BENCHS Puppy Party at Pet Smart Friday Night.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting a pet, or want to know more about the shelter and the events they have, please contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
