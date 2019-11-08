Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council awards $31,000 in grants to southern Minn. artists

By Jake Rinehart | November 8, 2019 at 5:38 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 5:38 PM

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council has announced that $30,000 in Professional Mid-Career Artist Grants have been awarded to 10 artists at $3,000 each, as well as one local artist being awarded a $1,000 Artist Career Development Grant.

“We are excited that these eleven artists will be creating new works in a variety of media,” noted Brenda Byron, executive director of the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council. “We hope that other artists will be inspired and plan to apply for a future grant from Prairie Lakes.”

Artist, Town Concentration in the Arts Amount Awarded
Sarah Houle, Mankato Musician $3,000
Cameron Johnson, Mankato Visual Artist $3,000
Wilbur Neushwander-Frink, Mankato Playwright $3,000
Andrea Gehrke, New Ulm Musician $3,000
Pegeen Rozeske, New Ulm Cordwainer (shoemaker), Historical re-enactor $3,000
Shelley Caldwell, Delavan Visual Artist $3,000
Andrew Hellmund, St. Peter Sculptor $3,000
Bryan Holland, St. Peter Visual Artist $3,000
April Malphurs, St. Peter Visual Artist $3,000
Ronda Redmond, St. Peter Writer $3,000
David Stordalen, St. James Musician and Conductor $1,000

The next grant deadline is January 15, 2020, and is a $1,000 Artist Career Development Grant. The next Professional Mid-Career Artist Grant deadline is September 15, 2020, and is a $3,000 grant.

More information about available grants and online applications are available by visiting www.plrac.org.

The Artist Grant Program is made possible by funds provided by the McKnight Foundation of Minneapolis, under a program designed and administered by the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council of Waseca.

