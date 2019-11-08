Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council awards $31,000 in grants to southern Minn. artists

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council has announced that $30,000 in Professional Mid-Career Artist Grants have been awarded to 10 artists at $3,000 each, as well as one local artist being awarded a $1,000 Artist Career Development Grant.
“We are excited that these eleven artists will be creating new works in a variety of media,” noted Brenda Byron, executive director of the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council. “We hope that other artists will be inspired and plan to apply for a future grant from Prairie Lakes.”
The next grant deadline is January 15, 2020, and is a $1,000 Artist Career Development Grant. The next Professional Mid-Career Artist Grant deadline is September 15, 2020, and is a $3,000 grant.
More information about available grants and online applications are available by visiting www.plrac.org.
The Artist Grant Program is made possible by funds provided by the McKnight Foundation of Minneapolis, under a program designed and administered by the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council of Waseca.
