SCC, SageGlass receive $391,256 grant for workforce development

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) had awarded a Minnesota Job Skills Partnership workforce development grant to South Central College and Saint-Gobain’s SageGlass totaling $391,256.
With the grant funding, SageGlass will partner with SCC’s Center for Business and Industry to develop onsite training at the company’s facility in Faribault.
“We’re honored to be selected for this program and look forward to working with South Central College,” said Greg Packer, Manufacturing Manager at SageGlass. “This is an amazing opportunity to further enhance our training program for the development of our team members, and prepares our business for future growth.”
The training will be customized to the glass industry and the company’s unique technology.
“It’s innovative programs like this that make SageGlass an employer of choice in Faribault,” said Dr. Marsha Danielson, Vice President of Economic Development for South Central College.
A total of 300 employees, including 20 new employees, will receive training over a two-year period.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.