Senior Art Exhibit to showcase student work at MNSU’s Conkling Gallery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Art students from Minnesota State University, Mankato will be displaying their art at the Conkling Gallery in two separate shows.
The first show is scheduled to run from Monday, Nov. 11, to Nov. 19, while the second show will run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 6.
All art will be displayed in the Conkling Gallery, at 139 Nelson Hall, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and some evenings as coverage permits.
The public is invited to meet the students at 7 p.m. on the first night of each show, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.
Students participating in the first show will include Shveta Agarwal, Oscar Avila Gallardo, Kristen Brown, Sarah Dhein, Kevin Gaskins, Joshua Guth, Katelyn Schaaf, Autumn White and Michael Williams.
Students participating in the second show will include Andy Anderson, Cheyenna Bjorklund, Savannah Davila, Katelyn Dick, Emily Gehler, Samantha Kary, Erika Sheflet and Elyse White.
