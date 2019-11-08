Waterville finds success in attracting businesses to downtown

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Many small towns are struggling to attract commerce to town, but that’s not the case for one local city.
Around five years ago, many of the storefronts in downtown Waterville were empty and begging for someone to move in.
Fast-forward to the present day and Waterville is flourishing with a school that is being renovated through the summer and businesses coming to town.
Currently, there are only three empty storefronts and a lot of development in existing buildings for business to move into.
“We have an economic development group that has been trying to attract that and affordable housing and a lot of different things like that. It’s important to keeping our school viable so it all kind of works together," explained Del Point, a member of Waterville’s Chamber of Commerce.
Point will be starting his Green Mountain Grill business in just over a year.
Slated to move into a building currently being renovated, he has a hunch for what attracts people to Waterville.
“It’s a resort community so it has some unique features that I thought would be good for the grill business. In the summertime, Waterville quadruples in size. There’s 11 resorts on two lakes. We get a lot of tourists or seasonal people that come into town, so we are starting to build up,” Point stated.
In the past couple of years, Waterville has seen a Mexican restaurant come downtown, a crafting business and many others that are happy calling downtown Waterville home.
