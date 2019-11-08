WEM Glides past Henning in state quarterfinals

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The State volleyball tournament commenced Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center.
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown represented our area well in the Class A quarterfinals.
The Buccaneers entered the contest with an overall record of 32–2 on the season.
In the first set things started out neck and neck but that changed when WEM began to pull ahead around the middle of the game, the Bucs would score the final 7 consecutive points for the 25–11 win.
The second set began similar to how the first ended, Buccaneers take the first four consecutive points, even so this game would conclude with the closest margin between scores as Henning was able to stay in the set, but WEM still comes out on top, 25–21.
Continuing the trend set three began with the Bucs taking a 5–0 lead. Henning put up a fight trying to keep their state title hopes alive but the Buccaneers fought to the finish taking the set and the match.
Toryn Richards led Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in kills with 13 in the game. Ellie Ready led in assists with 28.
The Buccaneers advance to the semi-finals where they will take on third seeded Medford at 3 p.m. Friday.
