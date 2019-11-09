Citizens Utility Board recommends these tips for saving energy this winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Citizens Utility Board is recommending several tips for saving energy this winter.
They recommend adjusting your thermostat to 68 degrees when you are awake and turning it down about 10 degrees while you are away or asleep.
They also suggest opening the blinds to let sunlight in during the day and closing the blinds at night.
You should also service your furnace and boiler and change furnace filters often.
And you should only have space heaters on when you are in the room.
“If you’re running a dishwasher, run it when it’s full. When you’re washing clothes, try to have it as full as possible, your dryer, just taking basic steps like that to reduce the waste,” said Carmen Carruthers, Citizens Utility Board outreach director.
The CUB also suggests using plastic film on windows if they are leaking and using door draft stoppers to keep cold air out.
