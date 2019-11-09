City of Blue Earth ramping up street renovation efforts

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Blue Earth is in the middle of a 15–year project redoing a large majority of its streets.
The city conducted a survey from 2006 to 2007 on what citizens would prefer the council prioritize and streets were at the top of the list.
Since then, city has put around $1.5 million dollars in sales tax every year toward street renovation.
In order to keep projects moving, the city is now putting around $4 million dollars’ worth of sales tax toward renovation projects for the next three years.
“Infrastructure is one of those things you see in every city and whether it’s a small town like St. James or Blue earth or it’s a big city like Mankato, you know, the residents want to have good roads, they want to have good infrastructure, water and sewer and so we’re glad we can bring those resources and make it a good community to live in,” said Blue Earth city manager, Timothy Ibisch.
The money will come in the form on a new city sales tax.
