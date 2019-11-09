Goettl named as finalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maverick football team currently boasts a 9–0 record on the season, excelling on both sides of the ball.
The Maverick offense has set high scoring records for the program and the defense is holding opponents to an average of 8.6 points per game.
Helping to hold these competitors to such low scores is senior linebacker Alex Goettl.
Goettl has been recognized as one of the 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
This is an award that annually recognizes an individual as the best football scholar–athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
“I couldn’t think of a more deserving person, Alex is a great guy and he’s phenomenal on the field and off and he’s just very deserving of that award,” Shane Zylstra, MSU senior, said.
Part of the award recognizes what these student athletes do to help the community.
“I’ve read some books to some first grade classes, I’ve volunteered with Mankato Leisure Education for Mankato LEEP as a softball coach and I’ve volunteered at the Kiwanis Holiday Lights and other events such as that,” Alex Goettl, William V. Campbell finalist, said.
Goettl is set to graduate in December and currently boasts a 3.93 GPA in biomedical sciences. With a full schedule the Mankato native still finds a way to overachieve in many areas.
“Yeah it requires a lot of time management skills but we’re given all the tools we need here at MSU and I’m very thankful for that,” Goettl said.
Head Coach of the MSU Football Team Todd Hoffner had some generous words to say about the 2–year captain.
“Alex is very deserving of that award, being one of 12 finalists in the entire nation, all levels Division III, II, IAA, IA, a very deserving quality young man, tremendous student, great football player, he’s got a lot going for him and we’re really proud of him and we’re really excited that he has this opportunity to be on such a big stage with Heisman Trophy candidates and this is the academic Heisman trophy if you will. He’s the only Division II player so what a great deal for not only Minnesota State but Maverick football and Division II at large so we’re really happy for him and we wish him the best,” Todd Hoffner, MSU head coach, said.
The 12 finalists each receive 18,000$ in postgraduate scholarship and will travel to New York to the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on December 10th, here the winner will be announced and his postgraduate scholarship will be increased to 25,000$.
Congratulations and good luck, Alex!
