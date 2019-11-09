Goettl named as finalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

“Alex is very deserving of that award, being one of 12 finalists in the entire nation, all levels Division III, II, IAA, IA, a very deserving quality young man, tremendous student, great football player, he’s got a lot going for him and we’re really proud of him and we’re really excited that he has this opportunity to be on such a big stage with Heisman Trophy candidates and this is the academic Heisman trophy if you will. He’s the only Division II player so what a great deal for not only Minnesota State but Maverick football and Division II at large so we’re really happy for him and we wish him the best,” Todd Hoffner, MSU head coach, said.