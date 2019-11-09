Gustavus hosts a ‘Star Party’ introducing physics to local youth

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Physics Department hosted a 'Star Party' as a part of the Bell Museum's statewide initiative.
People of all ages were invited for a wide variety of interactive and visual activities related to outer space.
They got to see examples of the difference between gravity on Earth and the Moon, look through a telescope, and more.
Gustavus Adolphus College students in the Physics Department were at each station to help explain the exhibits.
“We cans how them what’s happening to really peak their interest and try to get more people to join STEM as they get older. One thing that’s really great here is the students at Gustavus in the physics department they’re quite diverse. We have women, we have underrepresented groups and for young children to see people that look like them doing science is so inspiring,” assistant professor of physics at Gustavus Adolphus College Darsa Donelan said.
The Bell Museum’s Statewide Star Party will continue through the 11th with other astronomy gatherings across Minnesota.
