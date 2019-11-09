Julee’s Jewerly celebrates 20 years with Marilyn Monroe look-a-like contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -At Julee’s Jewelry, a Marilyn Monroe look–a like contest was held to celebrate the store’s 20th anniversary.
The day featured a big jewelry sale as well as several giveaways, some donated by area businesses. First place received $200 dollars, Second $100 and Third took home $50.
Guests received goodie bags, as did the contestants, however the Marilyn’s also got a special gift.
“They each get a pair of diamond earrings because as you know Marilyn is known for diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” said store owner Julee Johnson.
Julee opened her first store in St. Peter in 1999 until opening another one two years ago in Mankato.
