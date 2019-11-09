‘Love Where You Live’ campaign aims to help entrepreneurs, childhood professionals and more

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation calls it the ‘Love Where You Live’ campaign.
The aim is to support entrepreneurs, increase financial investments in area communities and prepare children for the future.
It’s not hard to miss the sights and sounds when you walk into Medieval Metalwerx, a Mankato company, owned by entrepreneur Jesse Olson, that works with dirt track race cars.
“A long time ago, about 20 years ago, I just started building race cars out of my garage and was doing it as a pastime," Olson said.
Olson soon turned his passion into a business, and about three years ago, he expanded it into contract manufacturing.
SMIF provided them $200,000, which helped fund a piece of equipment that helps laser-cut race car tubes.
Now, SMIF, a regional economic and community development foundation, is at the front end of a three-year effort to raise $3.5 million.
That money would increase the size of an existing endowment fund to help other entrepreneurs and other initiatives, such as a youth trust fund to help provide training for early childhood professionals.
“We have a rural entrepreneur venture program in several communities including Blue Earth and Le Sueur, and it could help us to expand and enhance that programming. We have a prosperity initiative focused on coaching and mentoring new immigrant entrepreneurs in our region," said Tim Penny, SMIF’s president.
SMIF is working with donors like banks to meet their goal.
“We felt really good about their early childhood development, their goals there and everything else they do in the communities that we serve also," said Scott D. Bradley, United Prarie Bank’s president.
Olson’s advice to other entrepreneurs is to use the connections that they have.
“Use the resources that are in town, whether they offer you funds, offer you experience or give you connections to other people, just keep using them," he said.
