Physical therapists can now certify disability parking passes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This past legislative session, lawmakers approved a bill allowing physical therapists to certify applications for the disability parking permits.
Previously only physicians, licensed physician assistants, advanced practice registered nurses or chiropractors were allowed to do so.
“It makes sense with the fact that patients are seeing us for walking, unsteadiness and fall risk already. So when they’re in therapy, it makes a lot of sense that therapists can fill this application out for them," said Mankato Health Clinic Physical Therapy Manager Michael Much.
This is for patients already seeing a physical therapist. If patients are not seeing one or not with a rehab program they would need to still go elsewhere for a permit.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.