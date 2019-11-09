Public invited to historic courthouse open house

GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) -The historic Sibley County Courthouse in Gaylord, Minnesota was built in 1916. Recently it underwent a 5.4 million dollar renovation.
“The newest renovation mainly going into replacement of windows, high efficiency windows, replaced our entire HVAC system and also remodeled and re arranged offices for efficiency,” said county administrator John Glisinski.
The courthouse has also seen a few updates in the past.
“In 2001, we did a restoration of our dome because it was leaking and had some weather problems. That was about a 1.2 million dollar improvement. In 1974 we did an annex. Added some office space onto the annex of the building that is connected," continued Glisinski.
Bonnie Paulson, a former secretary worked at the courthouse from 1963 through 2013.
“I started right out of high school when I was 17 years old. I did an extension for 21 years," said Paulson.
Paulsen says the replacement of the heating and cooling system was much needed.
“Every year it was a challenge between the heat and the air conditioning. We always had to fight to keep it going,".
She adds the upkeep of the courthouse is good for Sibley County.
“For The farmers, its handy rather than run to Glencoe or New Ulm. It’s just nice for the people around here," Paulson added.
Another open house will be Saturday, November 9th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
