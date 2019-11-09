Shoppers are giving gnomes homes at art market

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -"Give a gnome a home" has been the motto this weekend in New Ulm as people shop the annual GnomeMade market.
For the past 35 years, the New Ulm GnomMade Market has given locals the opportunity to shop early for the holidays.
Local artists are invited to showcase and sell handcrafted items ranging from pottery, jewelry, hats, mittens, soaps and of course, gnomes. All across 16 different private homes and historic locations in the area.
Like inside the John Lind House, which was packed with shoppers.
“There are lots of different things here. I mean with the 12 different artists in the Lind House there’s something for everyone. And it’s all handcrafted," said director Kathy Covington.
Local craft work was showcased throughout the house, like Hannah Ibberson’s homemade pottery.
“I know I made about 90 mugs this year. Which is the most I’ve made for the sale,” Ibberson said.
The holiday market is open until Sunday, November 9th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’s a fun place to shop...you have to walk though about three times before you can see everything,”
“So you can get a good jump on your Christmas List if you come here. And some things for yourself too," added Covington.
