Soybean seed conditioning facility looking to start-up in Blue Earth

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - A Blue Earth Community member rooted in agriculture is starting a soybean seed conditioning facility off Interstate 90 and Highway 169.
Thriving Acre Seeds has been in the works for the last four years, but after talking with various seed companies, CEO Jamie Jones and the board chair, Randy Main, decided the timing and location was finally right.
With help from the city of Blue Earth with tax increment finance funding, the facility will be built at the lot next to Kibble Equipment, and Thriving Acre Seeds will break ground on the plant next spring when weather is ideal.
“And really it’s going to affect potentially up to a 45-mile radius just with the amount of acres that we’re going to need for seed beans, and with that, not only does it give the grower another revenue option, another revenue stream, but that’s going to trickle back down to the communities,” said CEO of Thriving Acre Seeds, Jamie Jones.
Jones said the facility will support the high yields of clean soybeans that southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are known for.
