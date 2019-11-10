‘Hog Roast for Heroes’ brings local veterans together

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Over 600 people enjoyed a free meal at the Hog Roast for Heroes event at the Ealge Lake American Legion.
The day serves as a Thank You to local veterans as well as a time to bring the community together.
Event coordinator Jenna Manske says the idea for the event sprung when noticing how her grandpa, a World War II veteran who fought at Iwo Jima, never talked about his experiences in the war.
Until a trip to D.C. at an Iwo Jima reunion, where herself and her family witnessed him open up and talk to fellow veterans. Seeing that made her want to form an event that brings veterans together locally.
“Today is all about our local veterans coming here sharing a meal with the community and be able to talk about their stories and tell their stories and just really feel that appreciation and support from the community,” said Jenna Manske.
A free will donation at the door raffle benefited the South Central beyond the Yellow Ribbon Program, a local organization that works to reintegrate veterans back into society, helping with jobs, resources, houses and more.
