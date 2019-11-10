60’s music is honored in the Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra fall concert

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra performed its 54th annual fall concert this afternoon.
This year’s performance showcased songs from the 1960′s, when the orchestra was founded.
Famous songs from the Beatles and the Who were featured inside the walls of the auditorium of St. Mary's Catholic School.
Executive director and conductor of the program says honoring songs with an unlimited shelf life was the goal.
"Well I think in a time when we are looking at songs with a shelf life of minutes in our phones, it's great for our kids to study these songs that have become a part of a collection that'll be timeless."
The Back to the 60′s performance will continue tomorrow at Bethany Luther College and the Trinity Chapel.
