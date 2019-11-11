‘Don’t be afraid to step in:’ Parent warns of strangers asking teens for personal information

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Stops at the River Hills Mall are common for Stephanie Harvey, who drives for Doordash.
But when she saw something out of the ordinary last week, she said she had to intervene.
“My ‘mom mirrors’ are always on,” explained Harvey. "I heard a young girl making excuses to get away from someone, so I turn around, and a gentleman was asking for her Facebook information and just kept making her stay.”
Harvey pretended she knew the girl and told her that her daughter was waiting for her in a different location.
“And the gentleman started yelling that he was a modeling agent and had the whole food court quiet. I alerted security,” Harvey continued.
Several other bystanders also alerted security, according to mall staff.
“Mall security approached the gentleman and asked him a few questions. When it was found out what he was doing, it was a violation of our mall code of conduct," River Hills Mall General Manager Andy Wilke said. "We asked him to stop and asked him to leave the property for the day.”
Wilke says solicitation doesn’t happen often, but it is strictly prohibited by the River Hills Mall.
“The mall is a place where people should shop and dine and go to the movie theater," Wilke added. "It’s really not a place for people to drum up business on their own.”
He says he was happy to hear visitors were looking out for each other - and says mall security is there to do that too.
“The most important thing is if you see something, say something. Call mall security, we’re available 24/7. Call the police if you think that’s something you need to do. And we can address it right away.”
Harvey’s Facebook post about the incident has since received more than 1,400 shares.
She says she wants parents to discuss with their kids what to do if they're approached by a stranger.
“Or even as parents, be alert, listen, you know, don’t be afraid to step in,” Harvey said.
