New Ulm man in critical condition after crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 76-year-old New Ulm man suffers life-threatening injuries following a crash in Nicollet County.
The State Patrol says two pick-up trucks collided Friday night at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 5.
The 76-year-old driver of one of the trucks was airlifted to St. Mary's hospital in Rochester with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other truck, a 24-year-old man from New Ulm, was not injured, but his 24-year-old passenger was treated for non life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
