Partners for Affordable Housing raising funds for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Kirsten Becker with Partners for Affordable Housing joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about their upcoming fundraisers for Hunger Homelessness Awareness Week.
They are selling raffle tickets for a meat smoker, $10 per ticket.
On Nov. 18th, they will host Battle of the Bowls, a chili competition and tickets for that are $12.
All funds go towards the mission of Partner for Affordable Housing, providing shelter for people who are homeless, which is especially important during the winter.
For more information, visit their website.
